Chris Brown to headline Albany concert

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first major concert inside the Albany Civic Center since the start of the pandemic will feature a major music star.

SandTrap 5.0 Owner Gilbert Udoto and the Albany Civic Center have confirmed that the popular artist, Chris Brown, is coming to the Good Life City.

Sandtrap 5.0 owner Gilbert Udoto and Albany Civic Center announce Chris Brown, Young Bleu and Mooski are coming to... Posted by Kiera Hood WALB on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The concert is expected to happen Sunday, August 22, at 7 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

Organizers said this will be a big deal for Southwest Georgia.

”We are hyping this thing up. We’ve got a lot of promoters in the area. We’re going to make it real big and it’s one of the biggest things coming to the city every, really,” said event organizer DJ Tray.

DJ Tray (WALB)

“I’m very, very excited. All of us are excited. Albany and Southwest Georgia have gone through a lot and God has answered our prayers. It’s time to smile,” said Udoto.

Gilbert Udoto (WALB)

Tickets will be available on Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.