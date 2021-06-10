Albany police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for your help in locating a 17-year-old suspect APD says should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a press release, Vonquez Malik Akins, 17, is wanted for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, kidnapping, first degree home invasion and gang participation.

Police said Akins is wanted in connection to a home invasion that happened in May. It happened in the 300 block of South Mock Road.

Police said Akins and several other men kicked in the victim’s apartment door and took them into the laundry room. The victim was held at gunpoint by one of the men, while the others stole several items.

Anyone with any information on Akins’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.