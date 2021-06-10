2 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an afternoon shooting in Albany Thursday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg and foot just before 2 p.m. Both were taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment, APD reported.

According to a press release, it happened in the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue.

APD said there is no known suspect at this time and the case has been turned over to investigators.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will provide updates as more information comes in.

