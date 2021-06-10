1 charged in Americus shooting incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One teen was charged with reckless conduct after a shooting that injured another teenager, according to the Americus Police Department.

On Wednesday, police responded to the 900 block of Cypress Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

A 16-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. The victim was then taken to a Macon trauma center for treatment and is in critical condition, according to the department.

“Investigation into the incident indicates that several teens were gathered on the back deck of a residence engaged in horseplay involving a handgun,” the department said in a release.

Jordan Hamilton, 17, was charged with reckless conduct and police said additional charges could be pending.

The Americus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after hours.

