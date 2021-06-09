Wednesday 6pm First Alert Weather

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Limited coverage of showers and thunderstorms with most areas remaining dry through the evening. This mostly dry trend holds the rest of the week as drier air briefly settles across SGA.

Into the weekend as backdoor front slides our way, moisture increases with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Not a wash-out but some outdoor activities may need a backup. Monday a second front slides into the region and stalls which continues chances of rain through the middle of next week.

Don’t look for a cool down anytime soon as summerlike heat and humidity dominates. Near to slightly above average temperatures continue with lows hold in the low 70s and highs low-mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

