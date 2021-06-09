Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

UK: Queen marks late husband’s 100th birthday with new rose

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose has officially been named in memory of the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund to support young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.(Source: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has marked what would have been her husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him.

The monarch watched the Duke of Edinburgh Rose planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary Thursday.

The rose is deep pink and dappled with white lines, and it was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, and married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

That was five years before she became queen at age 25.

Their marriage lasted 73 years, making Philip Britain’s longest-serving consort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Spence Sr. and Sharon Spence
Willie Spence’s parents open up about his American Idol journey
Zacharias Smith was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany death of 17-year-old
Worth County
Worth Co. senior dies in Tifton wreck
Bandit Movie shoot in Valdosta.
‘Bandit’ movie shoot takes over Downtown Valdosta
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Valdosta car accident

Latest News

In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona city
Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.,...
Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs
Ricky Carter, 60, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday before...
Farm equipment CEO pleads guilty in multi-million dollar bank fraud
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit