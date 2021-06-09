Tifton surplus auction draws in $200K

TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - One person’s junk is another person’s treasure.
That saying rang true as roughly $200,000 was raised by the City of Tifton as officials sold off some unneeded surplus equipment
On Saturday, city leaders held their surplus auction. The auction was to get rid of unneeded items like police cars, trucks and more.
City leaders said they were surprised by the amount raised.
If you missed the sale and you’re wondering when you might get another chance to place a bid of your own, City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said they’ll have another auction later down the road.
“As we purge vehicles, equipment, usually we’ll do that every two years,” said Pyrzenski.
Pyrzenski said of the roughly 300 items up for auction, only two pieces of equipment didn’t sell.
He believes around 125 people showed up for Saturday’s auction and previously told us the funds raised will go back into the city’s general fund budget.
