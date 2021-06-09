No tax increases but employee raises coming as Lee Co. looks at $27 million budget

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - No tax increases are coming to Lee County residents as commissioners get ready to vote on the $27 million budget.
Tuesday night, commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 budget.
No one spoke out during the hearing.
Commissioners said the annual budget is balanced with no use of reserves. Along with that, all county employees will receive raises and longevity raises for those who qualify.
“Lee County is in the best financial condition in its history. We’ve had five years of budget surpluses, we expect another budget surplus this year. We have been able to do everything that we think we need to do with the taxpayers’ money with no tax increases,” said Billy Mathis, the chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
Mathis said their fund balance has increased by approximately $5 million in the past five years. They are expecting to end fiscal year 2021 with another budget surplus.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed budget at their next regularly scheduled meeting.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.