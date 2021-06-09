Moody Air Force, VFD partner up to train for extrication scenarios

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Firefighters and members of the Air Force put their skills to the test as the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) and Moody Airforce 38th Rescue Squadron worked together, learning from each other to prepare for extrication situations.

“With the enemy that is out there, you’ve heard of IEDs. They put stuff on the ground, so when a vehicle drives over it, it detonates, explodes and then that vehicle becomes a wreck essentially and people get trapped inside,” said Neil Toland, a sergeant in the 38th Rescue Squadron.

A look at the Moody and Valdosta Fire Department training session. (WALB)

Putting their skills to the test, sharing ideas and learning the best technique when handling a critical situation.

Toland said it’s important for them to do these exercises and learn how to act quickly but safely.

And since fire departments are the ones to handle vehicle extrications, they partnered up.

“It’s always a benefit working with outside agencies, you pick up things, they pick up things,” said Nick Bishop, a Valdosta Fire Department sergeant.

“We have our way of doing it, they have their way of doing it, so we kind melt our ideas, pick out the best ways to do stuff and learn from each other and just seeing the different equipment they have too and being like ‘oh, maybe we should get that,’” said Toland.

Bishop said these types of calls do happen in the city, although not very often.

“It’s a low-frequency event but very high risk, so that’s why we have to come out here and train,” said Bishop.

It’s a life or death situation, making training all the more important.

VFD calls the window between a call and saving those stuck the “golden hour.”

Toland said his team has been training this week on different types of situations, including collapse structures and rope scenarios.

They’re also medics so they’re training on treating possible patients.

Toland hopes this partnership is ongoing and said it’s beneficial for both parties and easy to train locally for Moody Air Force men.

