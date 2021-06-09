Man in custody after Tifton standoff

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Tifton Police Department (TPD) responded to the 1000 block of Madison Avenue, in reference to an armed subject and a domestic dispute.

When they got there, they saw a man standing on the front porch with a gun in his hand.

Against the commands of officers, he walked into the house and shut the door. Officers then heard two gunshots come from inside the house. Shots were not fired at the officers, and there were no injuries.

Then officers surrounded the house and created a perimeter.

TPD called the man on a cell phone. About 45 minutes later, he agreed to leave the gun in the house and come outside. Officers detained him, and he was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

Charges are pending.

The Tifton Police Department wants to thank the Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.