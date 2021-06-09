Lee County Softball hosts annual youth summer camp

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was a busy Wednesday morning in Leesburg as dozens of kids took to the diamond for the annual Lee County softball camp.

In a record-breaking turn out the Trojans hosted nearly 70 kids ages 6-14 during the three-day camp. After a year without camps due to the pandemic, Trojans softball coach Dwayne Suggs was thrilled so many young girls signed up for the camp.

This week, the girls learned everything from bunting, gap hitting, base running, and even going on the slip and slide.

Suggs told me it’s great to see the buy-in from the young girls and what it means for the growth of the sport.

”We asked the kids what they learned through camp each day and we’ve had a lot of kids come back with things they’ve learned and maybe things that hadn’t been pointed out to them and stuff. You know, they’ve been really interacting with asking our coaches and even some of our varsity players about the game and how we do things. It means a lot that the girls are coming out, 67 our record number. It’s just fantastic to see the number of kids come out for our camp,” said Suggs.

It was a successful three days, and now the Trojans return their focus to summer ball and getting ready for the regular season this fall.

