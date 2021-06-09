Hahira Middle School Archery Team Day officially recognized

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - May 21 has officially been recognized as Hahira Middle School Archery Team Day in Lowndes County.

This comes after a recent announcement of Hahira Middle School being named the state champions for the third year in a row.

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter visited Hahira Middle School to present the proclamation and was greeted by a group of archers and their coaches.

Archery was established at Hahira Middle School in 2003 as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources introduced the National Archery in the Schools Program to interested schools.

The school has won the State Title in 2019, 2020 and now 2021.

