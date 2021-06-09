Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hahira Middle School Archery Team Day officially recognized

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter visited Hahira Middle School to...
Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter visited Hahira Middle School to present the proclamation and was greeted by a group of archers and their coaches.(Lowndes County Schools)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - May 21 has officially been recognized as Hahira Middle School Archery Team Day in Lowndes County.

This comes after a recent announcement of Hahira Middle School being named the state champions for the third year in a row.

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter visited Hahira Middle School to present the proclamation and was greeted by a group of archers and their coaches.

Archery was established at Hahira Middle School in 2003 as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources introduced the National Archery in the Schools Program to interested schools.

The school has won the State Title in 2019, 2020 and now 2021.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Spence Sr. and Sharon Spence
Willie Spence’s parents open up about his American Idol journey
Zacharias Smith was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany death of 17-year-old
Worth County
Worth Co. senior dies in Tifton wreck
Bandit Movie shoot in Valdosta.
‘Bandit’ movie shoot takes over Downtown Valdosta
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Valdosta car accident