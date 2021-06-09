GoFundMe raises almost $6K for injured Tift Co. deputy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A friend of Tift County Deputy Robert Owens is trying to do his part to help the injured officer and he’s doing so with a GoFundMe page.
Oren Ross is a lifelong friend of Owens, but the two live hours apart. However, that didn’t stop Ross from wanting to do something to help his friend of almost 20 years.
“Probably one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. He’s always joking around and smiling. He’s just a really nice guy to be around. One of the things that kinda struck me was that he got through Afghanistan and then comes home and has something like that happen,” said Ross.
His way of helping was with a GoFundMe page.
“I can’t really physically help him out but it’s pretty easy to put a GoFundMe together,” explained Ross.
Ross said the GoFundMe funds will go towards any recovery expenses Robert and his family may need as the healing process continues for them.
As of Tuesday night, over $5,500 had been raised.
If you would like to make a donation, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page here.
