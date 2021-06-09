Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Spence Sr. and Sharon Spence
Willie Spence’s parents open up about his American Idol journey
Zacharias Smith was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany death of 17-year-old
Worth County
Worth Co. senior dies in Tifton wreck
Bandit Movie shoot in Valdosta.
‘Bandit’ movie shoot takes over Downtown Valdosta
Fatal Wreck Graphic
1 killed in Valdosta car accident

Latest News

In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona city
Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.,...
Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs
Ricky Carter, 60, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday before...
Farm equipment CEO pleads guilty in multi-million dollar bank fraud
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit