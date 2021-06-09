Ask the Expert
Chipotle raises menu prices to offset higher wages

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh....
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. Chipotle reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, OR (KATU) – As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff.

So, Chipotle is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.

The fast-food chain announced in May that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 an hour.

Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.

The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

