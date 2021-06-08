Worth Co. senior dies in Tifton wreck

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County High School senior died in a crash that happened in Tifton on Saturday, according to Joseph Thompson, Tift County deputy coroner.
Rose Jolly, 19, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 1 p.m., near Hog & Bones on U.S. 82, according to Thompson.
Thompson said because of the circumstances surrounding the crash, the death was reported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner. Thompson also said the body is in Macon for an autopsy.
“We are devastated by her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family,” Worth County High School said in a Facebook post.
Banks Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
