Watermelon Parade will go on, as usual

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The 2021 Watermelon Days Festival will be held as planned, and will be the 72nd Annual event. Organizers claim the title of the oldest festival in Georgia.
Cordele enjoys its title as the Watermelon Capital of the World and celebrates that status with this month-long festival.
The theme for the festival this year is “A Sweet Southern Tradition Since 1949.”
The main events of the festival fall on Friday, June 18th, and Saturday, June 19th and will be located again this year at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park at 2549 Highway 280 West, Cordele.
The Cordele parade will line up 8:30 a.m. with a 9:30 start at South Gate Shopping Center, at Street and 15th Avenue. The Grand Marshall this year is Mrs. Susan Leger-Boike, the “This Is Your Life” honoree and former Executive Director of the Cordele Housing Authority.
Others in the parade are antique cars, trucks, and tractors, businesses, organizations, schools, churches, fire trucks, law enforcement, queens, and more.
The parade route this year will be on 15th Avenue from the Community Clubhouse (7th Street) and head east to Pecan Street. The entry fee is $20, and the parade will be televised on South Georgia News.
For more information, call the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce at 229-273-1668.
