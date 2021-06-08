Tifton Fire Department thankful for animal oxygen masks donation

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Fire Department is sending a huge thank you to Quailwood Animal Hospital for their donation of animal oxygen masks to the department.
The masks will be carried on the department’s fire trucks to help pets and animals that may need oxygen while firefighters are out on various calls.
“Everyone at the fire department not only cares about the people in our community but also their pets and animals,” the fire department said. “Thank you so much Quailwood for the donation.”
