Teen charged in Albany death of 17-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teen has been charged in the shooting death of Khaliq Nykeem Jackson, 17, on June 6, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said Zacharias Smith, 17, has been charged and booked into the Dougherty County Jail after Jackson was shot in the 200 block of Pine Bluff around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Smith has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Police have not released details about the shooting or what led to it at this time.
WALB will continue to provide updates on this case as more details are released.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.