Protest held in Valdosta over a billboard battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A group of protestors are calling on a Lowndes County Court to force a company to put up their billboard.
The sign they want to post reads “Stop Voter Suppression – Impeach Kemp.”
The group “Georgians for the Impeachment of Brian Kemp” protested in front of the billboard company’s office on North Patterson Street on Tuesday.
Protestors argue the Roger Budd Company is in violation of a court order from a lawsuit filed during a separate billboard battle in 2018.
That debate centered around the removal of an anti-Donald Trump sign.
The Georgia Superior Court resolved the lawsuit, requiring the company to honor a year-long contract with the group.
Now, the group filed a contempt action, hoping the courts will side in their favor again.
“They’re claiming in the email it was too negative, but however with the president, for similar billboards, because the one we posted earlier had a picture of President Trump with the words ‘unfit’ and ‘unhinged’, ‘vote him out’. It was a political billboard against President Trump. We’re simply trying to do the same thing with Governor Kemp, and they don’t want to do it, ”said Tom Hochschild, group member.
Group members tell us they hope the court petition moves quickly so they can post one more billboard before their contract ends in July.
We reached out to the Roger Bud Company about the protest. At this time, we have not heard back.
