Marine recruit dies during ‘Crucible’ training, according to Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Marine recruit died on Friday, June 4, during The Crucible, according to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Pfc. Dalton Beals passed away during the conduct of The Crucible with the new Marines of Echo Company.
The Crucible is the final challenge of recruit training. It is a 54-hour training exercise that,” validates the physical, mental and moral training they’ve endured throughout recruit training,” according to the Marine’s website. During the training, recruits are only allowed a limited amount of food and sleep.
The cause of death is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.