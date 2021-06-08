Man to appeal life sentences in 2004 Colquitt Co. mass murder case

ATLANTA (WALB) - A man is appealing malice murder convictions and life prison sentences in connection to a 2004 mass murder of five people, according to the Georgia Supreme Court.
Alexander Woods III was charged in connection to the deaths of Jaime and Katrina Resendez, Juan Resendez, their 3-year old son, Betty Watts, Katrina’s mother, and Lilliana Rodriguez, their housekeeper.
The murders happened in Colquitt County in November 2004.
Woods was indicted by a Colquitt County grand jury in March 2011 for five counts of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.
In May 2013, he was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to five consecutive life prison terms, according to the Georgia Supreme Court.
Oral arguments in the appeal are set to start at 10 a.m.
