Former Dawg Thompson making PGA Tour debut, one of two players making first pro start at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Congaree Golf Course is preparing to make it’s debut on a national stage, and a pair of players this week will be making their PGA Tour debuts - including a former University of Georgia standout.
There are the big names here this week. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka will be the fan favorites as usual.
Davis Thompson however is a new name. The former Georgia Bulldog star will make his 5th start on the Tour, but his first as a professional this week in Ridgeland, joining the ranks of Bulldogs turned pros on Tour. He played with one on Tuesday, a practice round with Harris English.
Thompson played in the U.S. Open a year ago, and called that valuable experience as he prepares to make the full time jump into professional golf.
As he prepares for his first shots as a pro, Thompson says he’s trying to keep everything in perspective.
“Everybody’s kind of been telling me, this is your first start as a professional, are you nervous, all that. I’m going to be nervous, that’s just part of it, but I’m nervous for every single golf tournament. But the goal doesn’t change, you still got to get the ball in the hole. So I’m just going to prepare the best I can and hopefully play well,” Thompson said.
Thompson joins former Florida State star John Pak in making his debut at Congaree this week.
