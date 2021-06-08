Crews work to restore power in Sumter Co. after Tuesday storm

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A strong storm hit Americus and Sumter County around 7 p.m. Tuesday, knocking out power to much of the community, according to Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole.
Georgia Power Crews are in the area, repairing powerlines damaged by downed trees.
Currently, about 1,000 customers in the northwest region of Americus are without power according to a Georgia Power outage map.
Poole also said that Memorial Mile, off of Highway 19, has water over the road and sheriff’s deputies are blocking off the area as the water subsides.
EMA officials said no buildings were damaged in the storm as far as they know so far and no injuries have been reported.
