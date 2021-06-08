Businesses concerned over violence in the City of Remerton

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses in Remerton are concerned with the recent violence.
One has even decided to move.
Star Insurance says they’re moving from the area after being here 20 years.
The owner did not want to speak on camera but tells me they’re leaving because there’s trash frequently on the ground outside his business.
He says they see it after the nights the bars are open.
He also expressed concern about violence and another concern he wasn’t comfortable speaking about.
Other business owners tell me they have similar concerns but fear going on camera due to possible retaliation.
They say they’ve argued to the City Council for years about their concerns.
WALB’s Jennifer Morejohn went to City Hall to hear from them and was told the city manager was the person who could speak to us.
She was told he is out of town, so she left a voicemail for him.
We checked in with some of the bars in the area. Most were closed but one bar owner tells me trash in the area has always been an issue.
They clean up their property but it’s out of their control if bar-goers throw trash in other areas.
He says public trash cans along the strip would be a good idea.
This is a developing story we’ll continue to follow.
