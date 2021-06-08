Briefly drier until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More beneficial rain with a few strong storms Tuesday afternoon. Showers and storms taper off through the evening. For the rest of the week, drier air settles in with only a slight chance of rain.
Otherwise summer-like heat and humidity holds. Temperatures hold near to slightly above average with lows in the low 70s and highs low-mid 90s. It’ll feel much hotter with feels like readings nearing 100°.
For the weekend, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms cooling some off during the afternoon and evening. Not a washout by any means.
Next week looking a tad drier and hotter with a chance of rain each afternoon and evening.
In the tropics, quiet for now but there’s an area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean in the next 2-5 days. Something we’re watching closely.
