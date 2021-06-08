‘Bandit’ movie shoot takes over Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A movie shoot is taking place this week in Downtown Valdosta. Filming started Tuesday, catching many by surprise.
It’s the first time in a long time movie crews come to town.
“Bandit” is based on a novel called “The Flying Bandit.” It’s a true story of an American criminal in Canada, who robbed banks and did jewelry heists, all while in disguise.
Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, and Elisha Cuthbert play the leading roles.
Unfortunately, WALB news cameras did not spot them Tuesday.
A part of the movie was also shot in Thomasville.
The movie production crew tells me they will be in Valdosta until next Thursday.
Shooting Tuesday through Saturday, they say about 50 crew members are here.
As WALB’s Jennifer Morejohn walked around downtown, some businesses told me they didn’t know what was going on.
A few downtown visitors say this is exciting for the area.
“I feel like it’s pretty cool and a new experience,” said Madi Lee who lives in the area.
“Exciting, exciting, downtown has really stepped up. It’s beautiful around here now. They should bring more awareness to downtown and that way people around here can come and see the beauty that’s around here you know,” said Lindsy Thompson, who also lives in the area.
As you drive through downtown for the next few days, expect to see trailers, extras, random props like this and people dressed “in a different era.”
Production crews currently need late 70′s to early 80′s vehicles and trucks.
If you have one and would like to participate, send an email to banditbgcasting@gmail.com.
Spectators are welcome to watch but are asked to respect the workspace, watch from afar, and no pictures while cameras are rolling.
There will also be road closures during filming hours. Some traffic could get delayed, so drive carefully.
