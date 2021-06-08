Americus teen featured on Food Network now in national baking competition

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old Baker from Americus, who was once featured on the Food Network’s Kid’s Sweet’s Showdown, is now in the top five of another national competition.
His name is Kaylon Harvey and he has a catering business called the Sweet Tooth Experience.
Kaylon Harvey, or Chef K as he calls himself, is a contestant in The Greatest Baker and is competing to be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine and win $20,000.
Kaylon said baking calms him and he’s wanted to do it since he can remember.
“As a newborn, when I got out of my crib and crawled down the hallway to the kitchen,” said Kaylon.
“He really did,” added Pamela Harvey, Kaylon’s mother. “He scared me to death, I’m looking like, did he hurt himself? He climbed out of the crib.”
Harvey said anyone who wants to support him should vote here, and make sure to do it twice a day. Harvey was on Food Network when he was 10. He said his favorite things to bake are wedding cakes.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.