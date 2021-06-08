Albany to focus on youth recreation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More needs to be done to invest in youth recreation according to the Albany mayor, city commissioners, and the Recreation and Parks Department.
On Tuesday, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough suggested converting unused men’s softball fields into girls’ fields to encourage participation.
The mayor also said they need more staff.
”Recreation has 31 employees. Centers and gyms, we only have 5 employees, athletics, we have four. That’s clearly insufficient. We know that’s insufficient,” said Dorough.
Commissioner Demetrius Young added that more marketing efforts need to be made to encourage participation.
The city said its working on a master plan for recreational efforts.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.