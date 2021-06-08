Albany could use cameras to catch illegal dumpers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany hashed out where taxpayer’s money will go next year.
One of the big-ticket items came from code enforcement. It may be getting more proactive in cutting blight and illegal dumping.
The city is talking about putting up cameras around town to catch illegal dumping violators red-handed.
Commissioner Demetrius Young said city surveillance plans could be consolidated.
There are school zone cameras to catch speeders, broken cameras along the riverfront to catch other crimes and unused code enforcement cameras that are currently sitting in a box.
“And I’ve been going through the box to see which ones are serviceable and which are not, and I haven’t come to a conclusion just yet,” said City Marshal Nathaniel Norman.
If they are serviceable, they could be placed in illegal dumps problem areas. It could cost $500 to $2,000 to replace them.
The city also budgeted $1 million for demolishing dilapidated buildings last year.
“The million dollars that we allocated was probably a little bit too overzealous in view of demands placed on staff,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.
This year, they’re budgeting $600,000. They demolished 78 structures last year.
Commissioner Chad Warbington informed that all demolitions are also properties that are behind on their taxes.
“Can the city be more aggressive in these judicial sales, tax-delinquent sales? Try and get the auctions going faster and sooner and maybe the city go buy these properties,” said Warbington.
The final city budget will be presented on June 22.
