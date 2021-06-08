2 injured in Fitzgerald shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, during a drive-by shooting outside a home on the 100 block of Satilla Street, according to the Fitzgerald Police Department.
The two victims were talking outside when it happened.
Police said the victims, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, are dating.
They were both airlifted to Macon for treatment.
The man is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday, while the woman spoke to investigators Monday and told them she is doing well, according to Fitzgerald police.
Investigators said they have not determined if the shooting is random or gang-related, but they have not ruled anything out.
Right now, police are reviewing videos to track down cars matching the description from witnesses through a network that checks license plates and helps police track vehicles connected to crimes.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.