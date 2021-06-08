1 killed in Valdosta car accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in an early Tuesday morning car accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of E Hill Avenue and Mildred Street.
When police arrived, they found the driver and two passengers injured.
One of the passengers, Destiny Brown, 19, died at the scene, according to VPD.
Police said the other two occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Brown,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.