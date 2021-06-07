Valdosta man arrested after attempted air conditioner theft

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested Saturday after attempting to steal an air conditioning unit, according to the police department.
Police said around 11 a.m., someone called E-911 and reported seeing a man, identified as Wilson Sims, 27, of Valdosta, leaving a vacant apartment with an air conditioner unit.
The witnesses were able to get Sims to put the unit down and stay at the location until police arrived.
After further investigation, police said Sims had been given a criminal trespass warning for the La Hacienda Apartments.
Sims was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail, charged with burglary and criminal trespass after notice.
“The complainant’s quick actions led to this offender being arrested before he could get away with the stolen property,” said Lt. Scottie Johns with the Valdosta Police Department.
