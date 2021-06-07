Terrell Co. man arrested for cocaine trafficking

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Terrell County man was arrested after an investigation led to law enforcement finding a large quantity of suspected cocaine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Decarlo Shadon Williams, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine.
Agents said on May 28, an investigation leading to Williams’ arrest began when the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office received information that large quantities of cocaine were being distributed in Dawson.
The GBI, assisted by the Dawson Police Department and the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, pursued information that resulted in several search warrants during the course of the investigation.
On June 1, the GBI conducted three search warrants in Dawson and Terrell County. The GBI said Williams was found with approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine and taken into custody.
WALB is working to get a copy of Williams’ mugshot.
More information:
