More beneficial rain on the way

ALBANY, Ga. - Following a rather wet Monday, widespread showers and thunderstorms continue through the evening across SGA. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Rain tapers off overnight with more on tap tomorrow.
Rainfall amounts are varied as some areas have received 1-2″ of rain since yesterday. At least there’s more on the way with rain chances holding through midweek. More sunshine and hotter temperatures ahead of the next round of rain over the weekend.
The summer-like conditions comes with lows in the low 70s and highs low-mid 90s and very humid conditions.
