Man injured in Tift Co. officer-involved shooting identified, deputy released from hospital

ELDORADO, Ga. (WALB) - A man injured in a Friday officer-involved shooting in Tift County has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Justin Freeman, 40, of North Carolina, was identified as the man injured in the shooting.
On Friday, the GBI said the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about two men knocking on multiple doors in an Eldorado neighborhood. Deputies found the two men and tried to identify them. One of the men fired shots, hitting one of the deputies several times. Another deputy returned fire and hit that man.
The GBI said Freeman will be taken to Tift County Jail when he is released from the hospital.
The deputy that was hit has been released from the hospital, according to the GBI.
The second man was also taken into custody. WALB is still working to learn his identity.
This is a developing story. WALB is still working to learn more information.
