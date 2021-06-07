Holiday passes, but pump price climbs

AAA says that the price of a barrel of crude oil decreased by two cents to settle at $68.81. Although a stronger dollar factored into today’s slight price decrease, crude prices have generally increased this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies including Russia, announced they still plan to gradually increase crude production in July. The move could help reduce pump prices later this summer, but the amount of the price reduction will depend on how well OPEC and its allies adhere to their agreement and if the additional production is not met with higher demand. OPEC and its allies will meet again on July 1 to review their production agreement.