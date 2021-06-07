Early week brings more rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms brought welcomed rainfall to SGA Sunday. Look for more rain as the workweek gets underway.
The first round arrives early Monday becoming likely through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average about 0.50-0.75″ tomorrow. Not as wet but scattered showers and storms hold Tuesday then somewhat drier conditions settle in the rest of the week.
Highs briefly drop into the mid-upper 80s before seasonal 90s return. Lows hold steady in the low 70s.
