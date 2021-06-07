Dougherty Co. officially accepts recovery funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The federal American Rescue Plan is giving millions to local cities and counties to assist with COVID-19 recovery.
Dougherty County will receive just over $17 million. There is specific guidance on how the funds can be spent, making sure that the money goes towards recovery.
”We will come up with a plan on how to spend the money and make sure we meet the guidelines and we’ll bring that plan to the commission for approval,” said Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison.
The payout will come in two increments, one this fiscal year and another around the same time the next fiscal year.
As budget talks continue, Dougherty County has officially added disaster recovery funds into the proposal.
These are grant funds that will ultimately be made available to people who have had damage to their properties due to storms in 2017.
”The county has a grant department now, so they are administering this grant for the county, tracking it, making sure the requirements are met,” explained Addison.
That department was created earlier this year.
