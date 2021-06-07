Cook Co., City of Adel awarded $1.9 million for communications tower

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Getting you help more efficiently, that’s what Adel and Cook County leaders say a new tower will do.
The city and county are excited about this new communication tower. They say first responders currently face challenges communicating with bad signals.
“As a result of some of the catastrophic weather we had in Adel in 2017, we realized we needed better communications between our police, fire, EMS, and local law enforcement agencies. We had a bunch of dead spots in the county,” said Buddy Duke, Adel’s mayor.
The city applied for FEMA funds through the state’s Department of Community Affairs.
Adel’s Mayor Buddy Duke says the money was given to counties in need of projects like this.
They recently received $1.9 million.
The new communication tower will provide a 100 percent communication signal for first responders throughout the city and county.
“Effective communication is the key to any mitigation preparedness response recovery to any event, and without effective communication, you’re out there kind or surfing on your own,” said Audie Rowe, Cook County Commission Chairman, and Assistant Police Chief.
Rowe says this will also allow them to communicate with neighboring areas.
“Eventually we’ll be able to key in Lowndes County, Tift County, and other places in our region that are using the 800 system and it will clear up the dead spots that we have in the city where you can’t communicate for whatever reason and there are places like that,” said Rowe.
Rowe says improved communication not only helps in emergencies but also benefits officers knowing they’re more secured when responding to calls.
The current tower is about 150 feet tall. The new one will be 300 feet.
Duke describes the new system as 21st-century communication.
Whether it’s directions or address, the new tower will allow the transfer of information to be more precise and easier.
“If you have an emergency in your area, or in your community or county... seconds are vital. When you have to be on one radio and then gather information and go to another radio and pass that information, you can imagine what kind of havoc it can create or mistakes can be said,” said Duke.
The tower is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
