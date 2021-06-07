Adel city council votes and discusses race track hours of operation

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Adel City Council is discussing noise complaints and the push for an ordinance to regulate when a race track can be open.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council will either vote on whether to add an operating hours ordinance or reschedule the final vote.
If they move forward with an ordinance, they’ll also need to decide which times the track can stay open.
The race track owner is not able to make it to the meeting Monday night and asked the vote to be extended until June 21.
“It’s the same message from each party. The community in that area would like to have some type of restrictions to protect the kids during school nights and the elderly keeping them up late at night. Their message has always been the same. And the race track people side, by putting restrictions on the racetrack now, when they signed a contract for the next five years out, it may have an impact on him being able to fulfill his obligations on those contracts,” said Mayor Buddy Duke.
Before 2017, Cook County oversaw the track. They enforced operating hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and open one hour later on Friday and Saturday.
Now, the city governs the track area and imposes no time restrictions.
We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest developments.
