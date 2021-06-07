3 arrested after Camilla Pizza Hut shooting

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were arrested on Monday after a shooting in Camilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The shooting happened on May 31 around 10:39 p.m. The GBI was requested by the Camilla Police Department regarding a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Pizza Hut.
GBI agents said two victims were seated in a vehicle when they were initially approached by two people. At least one of those people fired a weapon several times at the victim.
The victim was shot several times during the incident and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
The GBI and Camilla Police have been assisted by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office regarding the arrests.
Joseph Hikeem Gaines, 18, Marcus Malike Collier, 21, and Amaray McDowell, 20, of Camilla, is being charged with aggravated assault (Collier and McDowell are charged with party to a crime), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of participation in a criminal street gang.
This case is still active and the investigation ongoing.
WALB has requested mugshots from authorities, but they said they are not releasing them now.
