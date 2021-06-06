Lu Harris-Champer Announces Retirement

“A decision like this is always difficult, particularly when you work at a wonderful institution like the University of Georgia,” Harris-Champer said. “I am beyond grateful for my time here in Athens. I was truly blessed to work with tremendous colleagues and coach amazing student-athletes that mean so much to me. This decision came down to family. It was the right time for me to step away from the team and institution I love, while still being lucky enough to have more time with my children before they graduate high school. I am thankful to Coach Dooley for giving me this opportunity and to Greg McGarity and the entire UGAAA family for all of their support on and off the field. I will always be proud of my time here.”