Falcons, Titans agree to terms on Julio Jones trade

They’ll do so with a quality receiver corps that should still produce without Jones in the pattern. Calvin Ridley’s a top-tier player coming off a breakout year with 90 catches for 1,370 yards and nine touchdowns. He was especially productive when Jones was out with a hamstring strain, evidence that he’s capable of being a true No. 1 receiver. Russell Gage proved himself as an emerging talent after recording nearly 800 yards last season. First-round draft pick Kyle Pitts has true superstar potential whether he lines up a tight end or farther out wide.