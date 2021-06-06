Colquitt County Football Assists With Moultrie Summer Camp

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Moultrie, the Colquitt County Football team is making use of their time off this week by by assisting with the Moultrie Community Summer.
The camp consisted of a week full of events for rising third through 5th graders in which the Packer community was able to be a part of.
For the guys it’s a fun week to be mentors and for the team, a great event to partner with.
”Coach Rogers preaches all the time love equals sacrifice and these kids are sacrificing for our community. Our community sacrifices so much for us to have things the things and the nice program that we have and it’s a great opportunity for us to show them that we love them back and sacrifice and give our time for this great event,” said Packers offensive coordinator Joe Thornton. “This city does so much for our program and gives and sacrifices so much for our program that it’s a great opportunity to give back.”
A great week of camp and the Packers will be back hard at work next week.
