Colquitt County Football Assists With Moultrie Summer Camp

”Coach Rogers preaches all the time love equals sacrifice and these kids are sacrificing for our community. Our community sacrifices so much for us to have things the things and the nice program that we have and it’s a great opportunity for us to show them that we love them back and sacrifice and give our time for this great event,” said Packers offensive coordinator Joe Thornton. “This city does so much for our program and gives and sacrifices so much for our program that it’s a great opportunity to give back.”