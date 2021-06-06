APD looking for shoplifting suspects

APD looking for shoplifting suspects
AT&T shoplifting suspects (Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team | June 6, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 6:29 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for two theft suspects, according to a report from the department.

It happened Saturday at AT&T at 2700 Dawson Road.

The report says a man and a woman came into the store, set off a watch alarm, and left the store. Afterward, employees noticed a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was gone.

The surveillance shows the man has short dark, spikey hair with a goatee and the woman has brown hair.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the two suspects, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

APD needs your help with identifying these individuals. They were involved in a shoplifting at AT&T on Dawson Road. If you recognize them call Crimestoppers @ 229-436-TIPS.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.