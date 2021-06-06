APD looking for shoplifting suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for two theft suspects, according to a report from the department.
It happened Saturday at AT&T at 2700 Dawson Road.
The report says a man and a woman came into the store, set off a watch alarm, and left the store. Afterward, employees noticed a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was gone.
The surveillance shows the man has short dark, spikey hair with a goatee and the woman has brown hair.
If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the two suspects, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
