Albany police investigating homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery team is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old, according to the department.
It happened Sunday in the 200 block of Pine Bluff around 12:45 p.m.
APD said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the stomach and later died from his injuries.
Investigators said they are questioning witnesses to help determine what led to the shooting.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
