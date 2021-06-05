Willie Spence’s parents open up about his American Idol journey

“And I would say (to Willie) use your hands more, walk a little bit, M&M, walk back, you know certain things I would say and those things were coming out (on stage) while he was singing and it made me feel good. And then when I went home, a lot of people say ‘Sharon, that boy looks just like you on that stage.’ He said, ‘you do your hands like that and he did his hands like that.’”