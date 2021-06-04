Valdosta burglary suspect caught after foot chase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning about 9:15 June 1, a citizen called E911 to report that he came home to find his home burglarized.
While checking his residence, the victim saw a suspect, later identified as Michael Moore, outside his bedroom window.
Moore ran when he saw the victim, but the victim gave the E911 Dispatcher a detailed description of him.
Valdosta Police officers and detectives arrived in the area and located Moore, who took off running.
After a brief foot chase, Moore was apprehended without incident, and evidence was recovered from him that connected him to the burglary.
Moore, 51, was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on charges of felony burglary, and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
“I am proud of the quick response by our officers and detectives, who responded to the area and were able to apprehend the offender in this case,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
