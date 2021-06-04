$1,000 reward offered in Terrell Co. burglary cases

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) -The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying criminals they believe could be linked to a string of entering auto burglaries that date back to last month.
Law enforcement believes around four people, possibly two adults and two teens, are behind seven incidents.
They are likely using four-wheelers to carry out the burglaries, many of them s happening at an RV camping park, and in the Sasser area, according to officers.
Guns and money are some of the items that have been taken, from vehicles and RVs that were “presumed” to be unlocked, according to deputies. They said no windows were broken to get inside.
Now deputies are asking everyone to remember to lock their doors.
Chief Jailer Sondra Walker said “The sheriff is currently encouraging citizens, if they see anything when the burglaries and entering autos are taking place, to call the sheriff’s office at that time. No matter how minor they think it might be, to just please give us a call.”
A concerned citizen, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering up to a $1,000 reward if their tip leads to the capture and conviction of the crooks.
No persons of interest or suspects have been determined.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.
